Sage Karam returns to Pocono for 1st time since fatal wreck

Sage Karam returns to Pocono Raceway this weekend for his first race at the Pennsylvania track since a fatal incident seven years ago. Karam was a rising star when he sput out in August 2015 and his car hit the wall. Fellow driver Justin Wilson was struck in the head by a piece of debris from Karam’s car. The 37-year-old British driver died a day later at a nearby hospital. Karam has bounced around in different race cars since then. He will drive in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Pocono this weekend. He says he feels ready.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.