Police order internal review of junior hockey investigation

TORONTO (AP) — Police in London, Ontario., have ordered an internal review of their investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving members of Canada’s 2018 world junior hockey team. Hockey Canada, meanwhile, said it will no longer use a fund maintained by membership fees collected across the country to settle sexual assault claims. London police chief Steve Williams said in a statement his department’s review will determine if any “additional investigative avenues may exist.” He added the original investigation, which concluded without charges, was “lengthy and detailed.”

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.