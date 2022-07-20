Hertha winger Richter nears return after tumor removed

BERLIN (AP) — Hertha Berlin says winger Marco Richter could be back in training next month after treatment for a testicular tumor. Hertha says the tumor is malignant but was caught early enough that it could be removed without chemotherapy. Sporting director Fredi Bobic says Richter will get the time he needs to recover and adds he could return to training in two to three weeks. Richter is one of three Bundesliga players undergoing treatment recently for testicular tumors. They can be benign and do not always lead to a diagnosis of cancer.

