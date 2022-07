MARSEILLE. France (AP) — France international Jonathan Clauss has signed a three-year deal with Marseille. The nine-time French champions said the 29-year-old right-back, who joined from Lens in the wake of a tremendous season, underwent his medical on Wednesday. A late bloomer with an attacking profile, Clauss got his first taste of international soccer this season.

