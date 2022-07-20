American forward Nicholas Gioacchini joins Orlando in MLS

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Forward Nicholas Gioacchini was acquired by Major League Soccer’s Orlando from Caen in France’s second tier. The 21-year-old agreed to a 2 1/2-year contract that includes a club option for 2025. Born in Kansas City, Missouri, Gioacchini signed with the reserve team of Paris FC that played in French fifth tier. He spent two seasons with Caen’s B team and moved to Caen’s senior team in 2019-20. Gioacchini spent last season on loan with Montpellier in Ligue 1. He made 28 appearances and didn’t score any goals. Gioacchini has three goals in eight international appearances.

