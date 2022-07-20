All-Star trip for Buxton a big step for Twins center fielder

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The soaring home run Byron Buxton hit in the All-Star game was another signature moment in an uneven career for Minnesota’s multi-skilled center fielder. Simply being selected was the bigger deal given all he’s endured. Buxton appeared in 73 of 94 games for the Twins before the break. Avoiding the injured list was a significant step forward for the 28-year-old. He has been bothered by persistent soreness and swelling in his right knee this season.

