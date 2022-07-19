Trevisan out with injury, Putintseva advances in Palermo

PALERMO, Sicily (AP) — Top-seeded Martina Trevisan has withdrawn from the Palermo Ladies Open because of a back injury but No. 2 seed Yulia Putintseva advanced after comfortably winning her opening match. Putintseva of Kazakhstan beat Jaimee Fourlis 6-3, 6-1 and will face either American Lauren Davis or Frenchwoman Diane Parry in the round of 16. Trevisan was replaced by lucky loser Carolina Alves, who will face Elina Avanesyan later. Seventh-seeded Anna Bondar beat Clara Burel 6-4, 6-4 and Lucia Bronzetti eliminated Wang Xiyu 6-3, 6-3.

