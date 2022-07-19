Saban: Alabama players topped $3 million in NIL money

ATLANTA (AP) — Nick Saban has been vocal about his issues with the status quo in name, image and likeness deals and their use in recruiting. But it’s not like Alabama’s football coach and his players haven’t benefited, too. Saban said Crimson Tide players have made more than $3 million in NIL deals. He said at the Southeastern Conference Media Days that NIL money creates a competitive balance issue between haves like Alabama and have-nots. The touchy topic boiled over in the offseason after Saban singled out Texas A&M and other schools for using the NIL deals in recruiting.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.