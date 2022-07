EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — A new obstacle appeared out of nowhere on the steeplechase course at world championships. A cameraman. Trying to get a great shot of the triple jump competition going on nearby, a World Athletics cameraman stepped onto the track, unaware there was a live race going on behind him. As a phalanx of runners was approaching the cameramen, the runners spread out to pass by and nobody was hurt.

