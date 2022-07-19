Mets’ deGrom sim game delayed amid mild shoulder soreness

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom has pushed back a simulated game after experiencing muscle soreness in his right shoulder. The Mets say deGrom’s soreness was mild and his live batting practice was delayed from Tuesday to Thursday “out of an abundance of caution.” The two-time Cy Young Award winner has been sidelined since spring training with a stress reaction in his right scapula. He made his third minor league rehab start last Thursday, pitching four innings of one-run ball for Triple-A Syracuse. The Mets say he played catch Monday and Tuesday before opting not to face hitters at the team’s spring complex in Florida.

