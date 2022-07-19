LPGA, PGA Tour Champions stage majors in France and Scotland

The men’s final golf major of the year is over, and now it’s time for two more majors. The LPGA Tour plays its fourth of five majors at the Evian Championship. The purse has been boosted to $6.5 million, meaning a seven-figure check for an LPGA major champion for the third time this year. The PGA Tour Champions has its fifth and final major at the Senior British Open. The PGA Tour returns to the U.S. with the 3M Open in Minnesota. Only three tournaments remain before the top 125 qualify for the lucrative FedEx Cup playoffs.

