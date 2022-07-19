Dos Santos powers to 400 hurdles win at worlds, US takes 2-3
By PAT GRAHAM
AP Sports Writer
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Alison Dos Santos of Brazil powered down the homestretch to take the 400-meter hurdles title at the world championships. The underdog even if he had the fastest time coming in, Dos Santos held off a talented field that included the world-record holder. Dos Santos finished in a championship-record time of 46.29 seconds to hold off American Rai Benjamin. A surprise was the third spot, which went to fellow American Trevor Bassitt. Olympic champion and world-record holder Karsten Warholm has been dealing with hamstring issues that made his presence unknown and he didn’t have his trademark kick at the finish. He wound up seventh.