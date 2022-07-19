Houle takes emotional Tour stage win, Vingegaard keeps lead

FOIX, France (AP) — Canadian cyclist Hugo Houle claimed an emotional first-ever grand tour stage victory as Jonas Vingegaard stayed in the overall lead of the Tour de France after a tough 16th stage. Houle attacked on the approach to the final climb and finished one minute, 10 seconds ahead of Valentin Madouas and Israel-Premier Tech teammate Michael Woods. Houle dedicated the win to his brother, Pierrick, who was killed 10 years ago in a drunk-driving accident while out running. Vingegaard maintained his lead of 2:22 over two-time defending champion Tadej Pogačar and 2:43 over Geraint Thomas.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.