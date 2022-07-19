Bayern Munich signs defender Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich has signed Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus for 67 million euros ($68.6 million) on a five-year deal. Juventus says the fee could increase by 10 million euros ($10.2 million) in conditional payments. It is Bayern’s first major signing since agreeing to sell star striker Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona last week. The 22-year-old de Ligt arrives after three years and 117 games in all competitions for Juventus. He won the Italian league and cup once each there. He has played 38 games for the Netherlands.

