Barcelona’s deal for Lewandowski could surpass $50 million

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona says the fee to acquire striker Robert Lewandowski could reach 50 million euros. The Spanish club says it will pay Bayern Munich 45 million euros plus 5 million euros in variables for the transfer of the prolific Poland player. The buyout clause for the 33-year-old Lewandowski will be set at 500 million euros on a contract valid for four seasons. He is set to sign the contract on Wednesday in Miami, where Barcelona is starting its U.S. tour. The final agreement comes three days after the clubs announced a preliminary deal for the striker who was voted FIFA player of the year in 2020 and 2021.

