American keeper Steffen loaned to 2nd-tier Middlesbrough

American goalkeeper Zack Steffen was loaned from Manchester City to second-tier Middlesbrough for the 2022-23 season, a move he hopes will help him compete to start at the World Cup. Steffen, a 27-year-old from Coatesville, Pennsylvania, has been Ederson’s backup at City and played in just nine matches last season. Steffen agreed in November to a contract with City that runs until 2025. Steffen is competing with Matt Turner and Ethan Horvath to start at the World Cup, where the U.S. plays Wales, England and Iran in the group stage. Steffen started six of 14 qualifiers and Turner started eight.-

By The Associated Press

