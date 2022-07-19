American defender Shaq Moore joins Nashville from Tenerife

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — American right back Shaq Moore was acquired by Nashville of Major League Soccer and agreed to a contract through the 2025 season. Nashville acquired the 25-year-old’s MLS rights from Montreal for $50,000 in general allocation money. The deal includes an option for 2026. Moore spent the last three seasons with Tenerife in Spain’s second division. Moore has one goal in 15 appearances for the U.S., in a 1-0 win over Canada at last year’s CONCACAF Gold Cup. He appeared in four of the 14 World Cup qualifiers.

