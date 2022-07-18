Tar Heels’ Pete Nance aims to fill void in UNC title chase

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina is hoping the addition of Northwestern transfer Pete Nance can replace some of the production lost from last year. The Tar Heels thrived with an outside-shooting big man in Brady Manek last year. That helped the Tar Heels create better floor spacing and make an unexpected run to the NCAA championship game. The 6-foot-10 Nance has a chance to provide some of that after leading the Wildcats in scoring, rebounding and 3-point percentage last year. Nance says it’s easy to envision his role after watching Manek thrive last year. Nance is the son of retired 13-year NBA veteran Larry Nance and the younger brother of New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr.

