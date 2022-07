Russian tennis player Daria Kasatkina has said in a video interview released Monday that she is dating a woman. The French Open semifinalist’s comments come as the Russian parliament discusses tightening already stringent restrictions on public discussions of LGBTQ relationships. Kasatkina is the highest-placed Russian in the women’s tennis rankings. She also calls for an end to the war in Ukraine.

By The Associated Press

