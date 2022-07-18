Olczyk leaves Blackhawks broadcast, set to join Kraken

CHICAGO (AP) — Eddie Olczyk is leaving the Chicago Blackhawks after 16 years as a color commentator on their television broadcasts. He’s expected to work Seattle Kraken games next season. Brother Ricky is an assistant general manager for Seattle. The Blackhawks say they’re disappointed Eddie decided to go in another direction. Olczyk also does national broadcasts for TNT. He has become one of the leading hockey voices in the U.S. after playing more than 1,000 NHL games.

