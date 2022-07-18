Khachanov, Krejcikova win opening matches in Hamburg

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Karen Khachanov saved two match points as he won his first-round match at the Hamburg European Open. The seventh-seeded Khachanov won against Jan-Lennard Struff 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (2) after twice saving match point at 6-5 down in the decider before forcing a tiebreak. Botic van de Zandschulp had a surprise loss to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-4, 6-4. Last year’s French Open champion Krejcikova broke Suzan Lamens’ serve four times in a 6-2, 6-4 win to set up a second-round match with Magdalena Frech.

