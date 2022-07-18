From TV to track, runner Jakob Ingebrigtsen star on the rise

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Olympic 1,500-meter champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen followed in the footsteps of his older brothers straight into running. He would’ve followed fellow Norwegian middle-distance runners Henrik and Filip anywhere and often did. That included the soccer field and cross-country skiing. But it was running where he found success. He’s a favorite in the 1,500 and 5,000 at world championships in Eugene, Oregon. He’s also the star of a Norwegian documentary series called “Team Ingebrigtsen.” The show chronicles the life and adventures of Jakob, his brothers and his family and what it takes to become Olympic-caliber runners.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.