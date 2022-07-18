Skip to Content
Bell win at New Hampshire dimmed at JGR by Truex, Busch woes

By DAN GELSTON
AP Sports Writer

LOUDON, N.H. (AP) — Joe Gibbs Racing had plenty of reason to celebrate Sunday after driver Christopher Bell won the Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Bell also made the playoffs. He will race for the Cup championship over the final 10 races of the season. But all is not well at JGR. Star driver Martin Truex Jr. is winless this season and faces the possibility he might miss the playoffs. Two-time Cup champion Kyle Busch has yet to sign a new contract for 2023. Gibbs would like to sign Busch to new contract and wants Truex to get into victory lane to truly make this season a success for his team.

