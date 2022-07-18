A home run: US turns in record-setting medal day at worlds

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The Americans had a spectacular day at the world championships by winning nine medals on home turf. It will go down as one of the most memorable days for the red, white and blue in their long, successful track and field history. This also was the best single medal day for a nation at worlds, according to meet organizers. It could’ve been more, too. Hurdler Devon Allen left the track after being disqualified for leaving the blocks too early in the final. The medal-favorite will now make his way to the football field after signing a deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. The U.S. leads with 14 medals as it hosts the world championships for the first time.

