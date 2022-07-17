Young eagles 18th but settles for 2nd place at British Open

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Cameron Young was very briefly tied for lead on the 18th hole on the final day of the British Open with only three other golfers still out on the course. He never stood much of a chance. Young ended up in second place on the Old Course in the 150th British Open after driving the green and sinking a 17-foot eagle putt on the par-4 18th. That put him at 19-under 269 for the tournament. Playing partner Cameron Smith was also at 19 under but the Australian still had a 2-foot birdie putt to get to 20 under. Young says “Cameron was not going to miss that.” Young lost to Smith by one stroke.

