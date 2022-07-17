Philipsen wins Tour stage, Vingegaard keeps lead, Roglic out

CARCASSONNE, France (AP) — Jasper Philipsen of Belgium braved a heat wave to win the 15th stage of the Tour de France in a sprint as Jonas Vingegaard kept the leader’s yellow jersey. Philipsen beat Wout van Aert and Mads Pedersen on the line. The 2020 runner-up Primož Roglič abandoned the race before the start on Sunday because of injuries he previously sustained in this year’s edition. He has been a key teammate for Vingegaard. Benjamin Thomas had tried to attack for the first win by a French rider on this year’s Tour but was caught on the final stretch. Organizers deployed measures to deal with extreme heat because of temperatures peaking at around 40 degrees Celsius or 104 degrees Fahrenheit.

