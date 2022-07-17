Netherlands, Sweden win to reach quarterfinals at Euro 2022

SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — Defending champion the Netherlands needed a late surge to beat Switzerland 4-1 and guarantee a place in the European Championship quarterfinals. Sweden qualified with ease in a 5-0 win over Portugal in the other Group C game on Sunday. The Dutch team was held at 1-1 until Romée Leuchter’s looping header in the 84th minute. Victoria Pelova scored another goal for the Netherlands soon after and Leuchter added her team’s fourth. The Netherlands was still missing Vivianne Miedema after a positive test for the coronavirus. Sweden qualified top of the group after two goals just before halftime took the fight out of Portugal.

