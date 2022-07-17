PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Felipe Mora scored the equalizer for the Portland Timbers in a 1-1 draw against the Vancouver Whitecaps. The Timbers moved to 6-6-9 and the Whitecaps are 7-9-5.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.