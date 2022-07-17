McIlroy regrets cold putter as wait goes on for 5th major

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Rory McIlroy’s wait for his fifth major goes on. The Northern Irishman finished the British Open in third place and two strokes behind Cameron Smith having held a two-shot lead after 10 holes of his final round. Every day McIlroy would gaze out the window of his hotel room overlooking the 18th hole at the Old Course and envision seeing his name atop the giant yellow leaderboard as a British Open champion at the home of golf. That is Smith’s honor now rather than McIlroy’s. McIlroy’s last major was the PGA Championship in 2014.

