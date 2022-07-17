Mariners win 14th in row, Rodríguez key hit to beat Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Seattle Mariners won their 14th straight game when rookie All-Star Julio Rodríguez hit a two-run double and Ty France homered after joining him on the AL team to beat the Texas Rangers 6-2. The Mariners moved closer to the team record of 15 consecutive wins during their most recent playoff season in 2001, when they went 116-46. The 14-game streak is the longest going into an All-Star break in major league history. Cal Raleigh’s two-run homer put the Mariners ahead for good in the fourth inning as they matched reigning World Series champion Atlanta’s June streak for the longest this season. St. Louis had a 17-game winning string last year.

