MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United has reached an agreement with Ajax to buy defender Lisandro Martínez for nearly $58 million. The center back flew into England this weekend to finalize the move which will see him rejoin manager Erik ten Hag who moved to United from Ajax. The 24-year-old Martínez still has to pass a medical examination and sign a contract. Martínez has played seven times for Argentina.

