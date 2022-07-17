LEADING OFF: All-Star Home Run Derby in LA, Sale’s hand exam

Pete Alonso, Albert Pujols and Kyle Schwarber tee off in the All-Star Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium, where fans see how far and fast the sluggers can launch longballs into the Los Angeles twilight. Alonso is trying to become the first player to win the derby three straight times. He tops the majors with 78 RBIs and has hit 24 home runs this season for the NL East-leading New York Mets. Alonso takes on Atlanta’s Ronald Acuña Jr. in the first round. The other pairings are Schwarber vs. Pujols, Juan Soto vs. José Ramírez and Julio Rodríguez vs. Corey Seager.

By The Associated Press

