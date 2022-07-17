Hoerner gets 3 hits as Cubs stop slide by topping Mets 3-2

CHICAGO (AP) — Nico Hoerner hit a tiebreaking RBI single with two outs in the eighth inning, and the Chicago Cubs stopped a nine-game slide by topping the New York Mets 3-2. Christopher Morel sparked Chicago’s winning rally with a leadoff infield single against Drew Smith. Morel advanced to third on Willson Contreras’ single and scored on Ian Happ’s tapper to the right of the mound. After Seiya Suzuki popped out, Hoerner’s liner into center drove in Contreras from second for a 3-2 lead. Hoerner finished with three hits. Rowan Wick pitched a scoreless inning for the win, and David Robertson got three outs for his 13th save.

