Hammer throwers continue US dominance at world championships

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Hammer throwers Brooke Andersen and Janee’ Kassanavoid extended America’s roll on home turf, taking gold and bronze medals at the world championships a day after the U.S. sweep in the men’s 100 meters. Andersen, a 26-year-old from California, won the gold medal over Canada’s Camryn Rogers. Kassanavoid took bronze to give the U.S. women’s throwers three medals over the first three days of the meet. A night earlier, Chase Ealey became the first female American to win the world title in shot put

