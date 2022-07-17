British Open win makes golfer THE Cameron Smith in Australia

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Cameron Smith’s dad is kicking himself that he didn’t make the journey to St. Andrews to see his son win the 150th British Open. Smith mentioned in his championship winner’s news conference that his father made the late decision not to fly all the way from Australia just for a week “and he’s definitely kicking himself now.” Des Smith was among the Aussies keenly following on TV as the 28-year-old golfer started the final round four shots behind and then completed the best closing round the Old Course had ever seen to win the title by one stroke. It finished in the early hours Monday local time in Brisbane, where Cameron Smith the golfer stamped his name among the sporting greats.

