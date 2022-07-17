Birdies dry up for Hovland in final round of British Open

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — The birdies that flowed so freely for Viktor Hovland over the first three days of the British Open finally dried up. The 24-year-old Norwegian managed only one birdie on the Old Course in the final round. He was tied for the 54-hole lead and finished in a tie for fourth place after a 2-over 74. Hovland says he “didn’t hit it very good and didn’t putt as good as yesterday. So it was a frustrating day.” Hovland made six birdies in each of the first three rounds but only one on the final day.

