Alex Morgan has assumed a more vocal role for US women

MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) — Alex Morgan and the U.S. women’s national soccer team are in Mexico preparing for a showdown with rival Canada on Monday night in the title game of the CONCACAF W Championship. The United States and Canada have already qualified for next summer’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand as top finishers at the tournament. But the winner of the final also earns one of the region’s berths at the 2024 Olympics in France. Morgan, 33, is now one of the more senior members of the team, which has brought in budding players like fellow forwards Sophia Smith, Mallory Pugh, and Trinity Rodman since the Tokyo Olympics.

