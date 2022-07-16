Yankees: NYPD investigating after drone seen above stadium

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees say police are investigating after what appeared to be a drone was spotted flying above right field at Yankee Stadium. NJ.com published video of a flashing green light hovering above the outfield bleacher seats. The report said it was a drone that floated above the park for about 15 minutes during the Yankees’ 14-1 win over the rival Boston Red Sox on Saturday night. The Yankees said they were aware of the report and that NYPD was investigating. The Federal Aviation Administration bans unmanned aircrafts from flying over stadiums while games are in progress.

