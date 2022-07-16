Spain to play host England in Women’s Euros quarterfinals

LONDON (AP) — Spain will play host nation England in the quarterfinals at the Women’s European Championship on Wednesday after finishing second in Group B by beating Denmark 1-0. A draw would have been enough for Spain to hold onto second place and it took until 90th minute for Marta Cardona’s header to clinch the victory. Germany had already clinched top spot in Group B before beating Finland 3-0 in Saturday’s other game with goals from Sophia Kleinherne, Alexandra Popp and Nicole Anyomi. Eight-time European champion Germany will play Austria in the last eight on Thursday in Brentford.

