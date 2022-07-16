Orioles surging like 1989 — and also have No. 1 draft pick
By NOAH TRISTER
AP Baseball Writer
The Baltimore Orioles are picking first in Sunday’s draft. They’re also coming off a 10-game winning streak that moved them briefly above .500. After entering the season in the midst of a difficult rebuild, the Orioles have become one of the game’s biggest surprises over the past few weeks. They’re even drawing comparison to Baltimore’s 1989 team — which had the top pick in the draft and then nearly won its division in one of baseball’s classic underdog stories.