Orioles surging like 1989 — and also have No. 1 draft pick

The Baltimore Orioles are picking first in Sunday’s draft. They’re also coming off a 10-game winning streak that moved them briefly above .500. After entering the season in the midst of a difficult rebuild, the Orioles have become one of the game’s biggest surprises over the past few weeks. They’re even drawing comparison to Baltimore’s 1989 team — which had the top pick in the draft and then nearly won its division in one of baseball’s classic underdog stories.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.