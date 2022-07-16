Rubio, Zardes lead Rapids to 2-0 victory over Galaxy

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Diego Rubio had a first-half goal, Gyasi Zardes scored in the second and the Colorado Rapids beat the Los Angeles Galaxy 2-0 on Saturday night.

Rubio found the net for a ninth time this season to stake Colorado (6-8-6) to a lead in the 20th minute. Zardes capped the scoring in the 75th minute with his third goal of the campaign.

The Galaxy (8-9-3) outshot Colorado 18-10, but the Rapids had a 5-2 edge in shots on goal.

William Yarbrough had two saves for the Rapids. Jonathan Bond saved two for the Galaxy.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports