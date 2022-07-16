Matthews wins Tour Stage 14, Pogacar can’t drop Vingegaard

MENDE, France (AP) — Michael Matthews of Australia has posted a solo win on the 14th stage of the Tour de France after a long breakaway and a tremendous effort on the last climb. It was Matthews’ fourth stage win at cycling’s biggest race. The Australian was part of a group of 23 riders who broke from the pack after a frenetic start to the stage punctuated by a flurry of attacks on hilly ground from Saint-Etienne to Mende. Overall, Jonas Vingegaard kept the yellow jersey after defending champion Tadej Pogacar vainly tried to drop him.

