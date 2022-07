FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Diego Fagúndez scored in the 79th minute to help Austin FC earn a 1-1 draw with FC Dallas. Sebastián Driussi and Felipe Martins picked up assists on Fagúndez’s fifth goal of the season for Austin (12-4-5). Dallas (7-6-8) took a 1-0 lead into halftime when Paul Arriola found the net in the 42nd minute. Jesús Ferreira and Alan Velasco had assists on Arriola’s ninth goal this season.

