Chile qualifies for first Rugby World Cup after stunning US

Chile pulled off a stunning comeback to qualify for its first Rugby World Cup after beating the United States 31-29 in Colorado on Saturday. Chile lost the first leg of the Americas qualifying playoff last week in rainy Santiago, 22-21, and had to win by two in the U.S. to qualify. But within 30 minutes the Condors were down 19-0. A yellow card to the United States opened some hope and Chile took it. Despite their scrum being dominated throughout the playoff, Chile won a penalty against the head and Santiago Videla converted the tough kick for the lead with five minutes to go.

