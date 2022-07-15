Zimbabwe, Netherlands qualify for T20 World Cup

BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe and the Netherlands have advanced to the T20 World Cup in October after they won their semifinals at the qualifying tournament in Bulawayo. They ruined the hopes of Papua New Guinea and the United States. PNG was trying to qualify for a second straight T20 World Cup. The U.S. was trying to reach its first cricket World Cup. Zimbabwe surviving a huge scare to beat PNG by 27 runs. The Americans’ semifinal was one-sided as they were bowled out for 138 runs in the last over and the Dutch won by seven wickets with an over to spare.

