White Sox get HRs from Anderson, Engel in 6-2 win over Twins
By DAVE CAMPBELL
AP Sports Writer
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Chicago White Sox powered past the first-place Minnesota Twins 6-2 for their fourth straight win. Tim Anderson hit the go-ahead home run in the fourth inning, and Adam Engel tacked on a three-run shot in the seventh. Michael Kopech finished five innings for his first win in eight starts. The White Sox have their longest winning streak since they won six in a row from May 2-8. The Twins had their lead in the AL Central cut to 2 1/2 games over Cleveland and three games ahead of Chicago.