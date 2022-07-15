Seahawks seeking rebound and a QB entering training camp

By The Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks begin training camp looking to rebound from the worst season of Pete Carroll’s tenure and led to an offseason of massive changes. Seattle went 7-10 last season and missed the playoffs for just the third time in Carroll’s tenure. That led to an offseason which saw franchise quarterback Russell Wilson traded to the Denver Broncos, leaving the most important position on the field as Seattle’s biggest question entering training camp. Geno Smith and Drew Lock are the candidates to be the starting QB with Smith the leader after the offseason program. Seattle’s other big need is contract certainty for WR DK Metcalf after he held out of minicamp while seeking an extension.