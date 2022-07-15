Pedersen posts maiden Tour stage win, Vingegaard keeps lead

SAINT-ETIENNE, France (AP) — Former world champion Mads Pedersen produced a powerful burst of speed in a three-man sprint to claim his first stage win at the Tour de France. The one-day classic specialist from Denmark attacked from a group of six riders with 12 kilometers left to drop three rivals. Pedersen perfectly timed his final move about 250 meters from the finish to leave his opponents in his wake. Following two brutal days of racing in the Alps, race leader Jonas Vingegaard enjoyed a quiet day in the pack. He was well protected by his Jumbo-Visma teammates. Pedersen was crowned world champion in 2019. He also won Gent-Wevelgem two years ago but had never tasted victory in a Grand Tour.

