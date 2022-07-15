Packers camp gives Rodgers chance to work with his new WRs

Two-time reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers will be getting accustomed to plenty of new receivers as the Green Bay Packers open training camp without wideouts Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Green Bay’s offense also will have a new coordinator since the Denver Broncos hired away Nathaniel Hackett. Former Packers offensive line coach Adam Stenavich is the new coordinator. The Packers are seeking a fourth straight NFC North title and their first Super Bowl berth since their 2010 championship season.

By The Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.