Orioles’ win streak ends at 10; Bethancourt, Rays rally

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles’ winning streak ended at 10 when Christian Bethancourt hit his first home run for Tampa Bay and the Rays rallied for a 5-4 victory. The winning streak was the Orioles’ longest in a single season since they won 13 straight in 1999. Ramon Urías homered twice for the Orioles, the first multi-home run game of his career, and Trey Mancini also connected. But Baltimore also left the bases loaded without scoring in the first and fifth innings. The Rays trailed 2-1 in the sixth when they got four straight extra-base hits with two outs.

